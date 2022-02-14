Mix cocktails with questionable ingredients for aliens when Startenders launches for PSVR next month

Sony today unveiled its latest upcoming PSVR title Startenders. The game puts players in control of their very own barship, inviting them to travel the cosmos to search for new sentient species to serve exotic cocktails. Along the way, you’ll need to gather new ingredients and keep the peace while you practice your mixology skills.

The main focus of Startenders is mixing drinks. You’ll need to grab ingredients, some of them coming from small alien creatures, combine them with an ever-increasing flair, and serve them to whoever walks through your airlock. While a story accompanies the action, there’s no pressure to rush through each encounter. Every stop can be enjoyed at your own pace.

In addition to throwing bottles and shakers around, interactions in Startenders include big buttons to mash and bottles and bugs to squeeze for the sweet liquids they hold inside. In total, there are more than 100 recipes, 12 machines, 13 garnishes, and three cups.

The game won’t ever feel repetitive because each shift you work is procedurally generated. The customers, drinks they request, and locations will all be different for everyone. Between shifts, you can buy new ingredients, upgrade your barship, and spend some time relaxing before you have to get back to work.