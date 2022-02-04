PSVR 2 will have eye-tracking, headset feedback, 4K HDR display, and more

Sony has published a new website dedicated to the next generation of its VR hardware, PSVR 2. The website contains a list of all the device’s features and provides details on the controller to help give everyone a fuller picture of what PSVR 2 will be.

The official PSVR 2 website also has an email sign up for those who wish to stay in the loop regarding the hardware’s release date and when they can preorder it. At the time of writing, there are no details on when the device will be released, but a report earlier this month suggested that it’s already entered mass production.

As expected, PSVR 2 features two 4K HDR displays, with up to 120 FPS in the two 2000 x 2040 OLED displays. This is four times the resolution that PSVR is capable of. In addition, the lenses are better positioned in the new device, giving users a 110-degree field of view.

One of the most interesting features of the headset is eye-tracking. The device will track where your eyes are looking and relay that to the software you’re playing, making it possible to provide a better emotional response when you meet other players in games like Zenith: The Last City.

Unlike PSVR, the new device also tracks a user’s movement through four cameras placed around them. This means that everything you do in a room will be reflected in the games you play. The headset itself will also provide physical feedback for interactions, much like the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller and PSVR 2’s Sense controllers. For example, your character’s elevated pulse will flutter around your head, as will the rush of objects as they pass you or the wind around your ears.

Perhaps the best piece of news for PSVR users is that PSVR 2 requires one wire to connect to the PS5. PSVR requires a separate box, two HDMI cables, a power cable, a USB cable, and a special link cable to the device itself in addition to your PS4.

With Tempest 3D AudioTech, PSVR 2 sounds as if it will provide one of the most immersive VR experiences on the market. The Meta Quest 2 currently owns the space thanks to its ease of use, but Sony’s new offering could shake things up.