Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Steam release confirmed, network tests start next week

Bandai Namco released Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 on PlayStation 4 in 2018, and PC players are more than ready for their turn. It won’t be too much longer, it seems.

The official Gundam Battle Operation 2 Twitter account broke the news, saying that the game “will launch soon on Steam.” The game page is live, plugging its 6v6 multiplayer matches. Like its console counterpart, Gundam Battle Operation 2 will be free to play on PC. Note that the free-to-play nature comes with some caveats: the game is full of in-game purchases and gacha mechanics on PlayStation, so expect the same thing here. If you can put up with that, then you’ll get to choose your Gundam suit, build your base, and do battle with other bots.

Greetings Pilots!



We're announcing that Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 will soon launch on Steam!



Be ready to experience the excitement directly on your PC!



We will also be hosting network tests before the official launch, learn more below!https://t.co/YEbm89zZcp pic.twitter.com/ROAwIi3jnM — MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 (@GBO2EN) April 7, 2022

The game will also have “network tests before the official launch,” and they start next week. The first session will run from 8 PM to 11 PM ET / 5 PM to 8 PM PT on Thursday, April 14; the second will run from 1 AM to 3 AM ET / 10 AM to 1 AM PDT on Friday, April 15 into the next morning. The third session works differently: it’ll run from Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, April 24, but only during the designated time slot of 9 PM ET to 4 AM ET / 6 PM PT to 1 AM PT. The spread of hours is meant to include those outside of North America.