Modern Warfare gets 24/7 Shipment playlist back, patches in new update

Infinity Ward has put out a new update for Modern Warfare for all platforms today. The update brings some tweaks to weapons, changes to playlists, and bug fixes.

The most significant part of the update is the change to the game’s playlists. Deathmatch Domination and Gunfight Custom have been added, and Capture the Flag has been added to the “Quick Play” filter. The Shoot the Ship playlist has been replaced with Shipment 24/7, and the Gun Fight map, Winter Docks, has been removed. All of these changes are now live.

Some changes have been brought to weapons as well, with the M4’s headshot damage being reduced, increasing the M13’s headshot damage, and altering the number of bolts needed by the game’s new Crossbow to take out support helicopters.

Finally, some minor bugs have been fixed, such as an ATV exploit in Ground War, spawns in Shipment, and missing character models for certain skins.

The full patch notes are available for further information:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Full Patch Notes

Playlist Update

Added Deathmatch Domination!

Added Gunfight Custom!

Shipment 24/7 is back! (Replaces Shoot the Ship)

Removed Winter Docks

Moved Capture the Flag into the Quick Play Filter

General Fixes

Weapons: MP5: Reduced headshot multiplier; Small reduction to 10mm range M4: Small damage decrease to reduce headshot effectiveness; Small range decrease M13: Range increase; Small reduction to horizontal recoil; Small damage increase to boost headshot effectiveness Crossbow: Players are able to shoot down an enemy Support Helo with only 3 Thermite Bolts. This has been adjusted: 5 to take down a VTOL and 6 to take down a Support Helo and Chopper Gunner

Fix for an exploit in Ground War via ATV

Fix for missing character model on the LA OpTic CDL skin

Shipment: Spawn tuning to reduce the frequency of instant deaths and spawn traps. Adjustments to spawn positions around the edge of the map for all modes. New spawn logic for Domination.

When using keyboard and mouse, a controller button prompt will appear to access the Social Menu while matchmaking. On PC with a PS4 controller, the button prompt will appear as an Xbox prompt. This has been fixed

Modern Warfare is now available on PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4.