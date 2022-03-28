Mohammad Fahmi, the creator of Coffee Talk, has passed away

Mohammad Fahmi, the creator of the hit indie darling Coffee Talk has passed away at the age of 32.

The news came from Fahmi’s Twitter account where, we assume, his family made the statement regarding his passing. Fahmi was an indie developer from Indonesia and was best known for his aforementioned game. Coffee Talk is a point-and-click narrative where you play a barista in a coffee shop listening to the conversations of a diverse cast of characters in a fantasy-modern setting.

Toge Productions, the developing team for Coffee Talk as well as the game’s Twitter account shared a joint statement saying “Today we received a devastating news that Fahmi, the creator & writer of Coffee Talk, has passed away. May his soul rest in peace, and our hearts are with his family and loved ones. May all the good things he shared, story he wrote, live on with us forever. Thank you, Fahmi.”

There is currently no explanation for Fahmi’s passing as of writing. The late indie developer left Toge Productions after completing Coffee Talk and eventually created a new studio called Pikselnesia. He was working on After Love EP, which was set to be the debut title for the studio. There is no word as to the status of the game following his passing.