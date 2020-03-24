Mojang providing free educational content in Minecraft

In the midst of a pandemic, Mojang is providing free educational content in the Minecraft Marketplace.

COVID-19 hit the world hard and turned society on its head. Workplaces closed, physical distancing from loved ones and crowded gathering places, and even a total lockdown in some places. Older and younger kids find themselves at home with online content or frazzled parents that are trying to teach and work from home. Mojang, known for Minecraft, is offering a solution: free educational content within Minecraft.

Mojang announced news on their website. Mojang stated “we want to do our part to help keep young minds sharp and stimulated.” Using Minecraft’s popularity with young and old audiences, Mojang added a new Education category to the Minecraft Marketplace. Everything in the Education category is free and includes a variety of topics. Each topic is a world that players interact directly in. Players can see the International Space Station or take a detailed, blocky look at the inside of the human eye. Thanks to a variety of users, other topics include renewable energy, marine biology, and Greek history. Lessons and activities such as “creative writing activities, build challenges, and tricky puzzles” are included in the different worlds.

Microsoft and Minecraft for Bedrock platforms aren’t left out. Users can visit the in-game store and add the content.

Minecraft’s educational content is available now and is free through June 30.

