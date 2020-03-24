Monster Hunter World: Iceborn Update 13.00 patch notes

Monster Hunter World: Iceborn’s 13.00 update has arrived for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bring with it a slew of fixes, balance changes, and some new monsters.

The PC version won’t be out until April 8, but this will be the last update with a date disparity, and all platforms will receive updates at the same time from now on.

The update is roughly 1.4 GB for PlayStation 4, and 2.1 GB for the Xbox One, so nothing too terrifying. What are terrifying are Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang, both of whom have been added to the game in this update.

You can find the complete patch notes below.

General

Raging Brachydios has been added.

Furious Rajang has been added.

(Both monsters will appear in new special assignments after finishing the main story of Iceborne and unlocking the tundra region in the Guiding Lands.)

System

Added an item that forces a monster to leave the Guiding Lands.

Raised the maximum level cap for master rank armor upgrades.

Added an augmentation feature that lets you customize the look of your weapon.

Added an option to the Steamworks that lets you change the Steamworks’ output.

Applied a change to the Steamworks that lets you activate the auto mode after sending the Steamworks into Overdrive.

New decor can now be placed in your room in Seliana.

New BGM can now be played in your room in Seliana.

Added new designs for the Squad Card.

New Pendants added.

Applied a change that lets you receive Hunter Helper Rewards from master rank quests.

Miscellaneous

Added the following charms: Fury Charm V, Power Charm V, Mighty Charm III, Challenger Charm V.

You can now collect item rewards on the round just before a Steamworks overdrive.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Base/Facility

Fixed an issue where the options “Take All” and “Sell All” were reversed when the items prepared via oven roast totaled 9999 in your item box.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, abilities wouldn’t rotate when storing potential for awakened weapons.

Fixed an issue where the great sword ‘Empress Galea “Styx”‘ would be ordered incorrectly when sorting.

Fixed an issue where numerical values would not correctly display in the Steamworks results screen.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, an error would occur when joining a squad Online Session using the Online Session ID.

Fixed an issue where, after taking certain steps, a posted quest could not be found in a search.

Fixed the description text of some music player songs.

Fixed an issue where the Beetle Ticket could not be used as a material to meld items.

Fixed an issue where Ruiner Nergigante would be displayed in the Guiding Lands monster list, even though the conditions for it to appear haven’t been fulfilled.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, an armor’s abilities would not be correctly reflected in the hunter’s status while augmenting the armor.

Fixed an issue where the color of Dober β Layered Legs would not display properly after changing the color.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, an error would occur when entering your own room.

Fixed an issue where guest players would become unable to move if they were removed from the Gathering Hub at certain times.

Updated the tutorial for additional features of the squad to explain that subleaders can invite other players to the squad.

Fixed an issue where even before you reach Seliana, the recruitment message “Let’s hang out in my room!” would be available as an option.

Fixed an issue where some Palico weapons would appear in an unnatural spot when sorting by rank.

Fixed an issue where when joining another player’s quest, if the quest host cancels the quest at a specific time, the name of the previously completed quest and not the quest that you joined would be displayed.

Fixed an issue where a weapon from The Witcher weapon tree would not appear when placed on the equipment display.

Fixed an issue where there would be a disparity between the Safi’jiiva siege result screen and the information displayed at the quest counter.

Fixed an issue where the chat recipient could not be changed after entering a loading screen with the chat window open.

Fixed an issue where the items created from the oven roast would not roll correctly.

Fixed an issue where you could not leave the mini-canteen at camp if the mini-canteen menu and the quest complete notice appeared on the same exact frame.

Updated the description text for the Chrome Halberd III gunlance.

Updated the description text for loading Wyrmstake Blast, found in the weapon control section of the hunter notes.

Monsters

Fixed an issue where Raider Ride monsters would get stuck on a wall when jumping from a certain position.

Fixed an issue where Safi’jiiva’s behavior would become unnatural on slanted terrain.

Fixed an issue where a player would be afflicted with an abnormal status or blight when using the lance’s counter-thrust or counter claw against Gold Rathian’s somersault, Kirin’s lighting strike, or Fulgur Anjanath’s mucus attack.

Fixed an issue where rewards for breaking parts would not be rewarded when breaking Black Diablos’ back.

Fixed an issue where Safi’jiiva would not transition areas normally.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the appearance and fleshiness of Nergigante’s tail would not be consistent after it had been severed.

Fixed an issue where in multi-monster challenge quests, the second monster would not appear and the quest would be complete.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, Ruiner Nergigante would appear outside an area of the Guiding Lands.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, a monster would not become enraged.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, Velkhana’s ice wall would not break down after it was slayed.

Fixed an issue where an enraged Yian Garuga could avoid pitfall traps even if the conditions for trapping it are met.

Fixed an issue where monsters would sometimes behave unintentionally when near Boaboa.

Fixed multiple issues related to sound effects and visual effects that displayed within the player’s tent when Safi’jiiva is in the lowest level of the Secluded Valley.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, Rajang would still perform its pinning attack, even if it had not successfully landed it.

Fixed a game-stopping bug that occurred in the Guiding Lands when performing a flinch shot on a Rathalos that is transitioning areas.

Tweaked to make monster staggers longer when a player uses the clutch claw on a staggered monster in an area where the player cannot enter.

Fixed an issue where a Kelbi would sometimes act erratically after it had its horns broken off.

Player

Mitigated conditions that made it harder to land the long sword’s spirit helm breaker under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the Handicraft skill would not trigger at the start of a quest.

Fixed an issue where the FINAL FANTASY XIV Jump gesture would be unintentionally deleted from the shortcut of an item loadout.

Fixed an issue where during multiplayer, the other players’ mantle effect time would not be synchronized correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Oolong male head armor would not display in certain cutscenes viewed from the gallery when the full Oolong armor set is equipped.

Fixed an issue where the extract bonuses to the Flinch Free skill would be carried over when switching from the Insect Glaive to another weapon.

Increased the element level of the Elscarad and Arginesse kinsects.

Fixed an issue where if the player attached the Melynx Teddy pendant to the Adept Stormslinger and started walking, the pendant would become shaky and trembly.

Fixed an issue where some light would become hidden when applying layered armor from your loadout.

Fixed an issue where Critical Draw would be applied to the long sword’s Spirit Blade I when going from Iai Slash to Spirit Blade I.

Fixed an issue where the skill Free Element/Ammo Up would not trigger normally when bowgun capacity is increased via awakening ability.

Fixed an issue that caused unnatural behavior when loading the slinger after performing a forward dodge with the sword & shield drawn.

Fixed an issue where Kaiser Crown β+’s hair color would change when switching from Oolong Hair α+ to Kaiser Crown β+ using specific steps.

Fixed an issue where ammo would behave unnaturally when the bowgun’s pierce ammo would hit using certain shooting methods.

Mitigated an issue where if a Zero Sum Discharge connects on certain monsters, the player’s grapple point would be unnatural.

Fixed an issue where when the player is wearing Brigade Layered Arms, the armband would overlap with the equipped layered armor on the torso.

Fixed an issue where if the player equips Kaiser Crown α/γ with hairstyle 8-2 and performs actions such as running, the front bangs will float or become detached from the armor and would not correct itself.

Miscellaneous