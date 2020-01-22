Mortal Kombat’s classics games may return to consoles, PC

While a lot of attention has gone towards Mortal Kombat 11, there are a lot of players out there clamoring for the return of the “old-school” games that started the series to begin with. From the looks of things, they just might get their wish.

Per this report from Gematsu, the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board recently provided a rating for Mortal Kombat Kollection Online for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Per the game’s description, “Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that Mortal Kombat fans always wanted. Upgraded art, gameplay, and online features provide an incredible experience that revive the ‘klassics’…”

Back in 2011, a similar compilation, Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection, debuted on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It focused on three releases—Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. It was co-developed between NetherRealm Studios and Other Ocean Interactive, successfully revisiting the 90’s hits.

Obviously a return would be a welcome treat for those seeking out nostalgia. But the real question is who’s working on the game. Other Ocean could easily be in the running, but there’s another to consider — Blind Squirrel Games.

The team was hard at work on an unofficial Mortal Kombat remaster a couple of years ago before Warner Bros. shut it down. Before then, it looks like it was making progress. The two sides could’ve easily worked something out to make it a reality.

Warner Bros. hasn’t said anything about the collection just yet, but now that it has an official rating, an announcement might be imminent. In the meantime, you can see the trailer for the original Mortal Kombat Kollection Online below.