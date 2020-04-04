Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord 1.0.4 patch notes

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord developer Talesworld continue to keep the patches rolling for the game, which entered early access on Steam last week. The 1.0.4 patch focuses on cleaning up a lot of the crash issues that have been plaguing some players.

It also introduces over 200 new items to the game, changes some armor and weapon values and prices, and solves some AI pathing issues that had been impacting performance.

You can find the full patch notes below.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord 1.0.4

Multiplayer Crashes

Fixed a rare bug that caused clients to crash in multiplayer when a specific combat network message is received in the wrong order.

Singleplayer Crashes

Rare exception during siege fixed.

Fixed a crash that occurred while traveling on the campaign map.

Fixed a crash that happened after closing the banner editor.

Fixed a crash related to a villager opening a dialog right after an enemy lord encounters the player during a raid village action.

Fixed a crash while moving troops in the party screen.

Fixed a crash while exiting the campaign map.

Fixed a crash while dragging 0 item count tuples in inventory.

Fixed a bug which caused a crash when breaking into an allied settlement under a siege.

Fixed a crash concerning battle log entries when talking to a winning faction’s non-hero character if the player was on the defeated side

Fixed a crash that occurred just before the fight with the hideout boss after the hideout has been cleaned up.

Fixed a crash that occurred when a player vs NPC board game is over.

Fixed a crash which occurred when attacking a settlement after being interrupted by a party in the siege preparation stage.

Fixed a crash related to targeting routing mounted agents.

Fixed a crash that occurred when loading the game after successfully collecting weapons as the gang leader requested in the Gang Leader Needs Weapon quest.

Fixed a rare crash that happens in character creation when choosing an option.

Fixed a rare crash that happens when caravan payments are processed.

Performance

Fixed an optimisation issue with NPC pathfinding which led to a huge performance loss, especially in siege scenes.

Fixed a memory leak issue.

Save & Load

Further stability tweaks for save and load.

Battles and Sieges

Fixed a bug that opened a siege battle instead of field battle when attacking a besieger party.

Combat AI

Night debuffs, visibility limitation and extra aim error of ranged units have been removed.

Clan and Party

Fixed the open hands issue in the banner editor.

After some time during a campaign, some lords were remaining without troops in their party because of financial problems and constantly being harassed by bandits. Lords now manage their finances more effectively and take troops from garrisons if they are at risk of going bankrupt. This was one reason for the snowball effect in the campaign, with kingdoms being eliminated too easily.

Minor fixes have been made regarding pregnancies.

Fixed an issue that caused player clan members to get stuck in a settlement.

Kingdoms and Diplomacy

Fixed an issue with defensive battles after a safe passage barter had been made.

Crafting

Fixed an issue that prevented axes from being craftable at the smithy.

Issues & Quests

Fixed a bug with the AI trying to attack at the end of Army of Poachers quest.

Other