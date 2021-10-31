Moving Out and Kingdom Two Crowns headline Games With Gold

With the month of Halloween behind us, Xbox owners can look forward to a fresh slate for Games With Gold. Last month was lead by Castlevania: Harmony of Despair and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X, but this upcoming month is decidedly less spooky. Moving Out and Kingdom Two Crowns hold the spotlight for the month of November, with the Xbox 360 backwards compatible lineup also including Rocket Knight and Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes.

Moving Out, the physics-driven simulator in which players move furniture across obstacle courses, is available for download from November 1 to November 30. If that isn’t quite your speed, Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling strategy game with resource management. You can snatch Kingdom Two Crowns from November 16 to November 30.

As for November’s Xbox 360 titles, Rocket Knight is available from November 1 to November 15. This 2.5D platformer is a direct sequel to the Sega Genesis classic Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2 rather than a remake or reboot. Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes closes out the November Games With Gold lineup, appeasing fans of the now extensive Lego game franchise. Lego Batman 2 can be downloaded between November 16 and November 30.

As always, the games on this list are available to both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.