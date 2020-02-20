The mystery tours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons make for random adventures

Do you want to take the trouble out of planning a coordinated trip and instead embark on a random journey? In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can do just that when you embark on a new mystery tour.

Mystery tours are a feature coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons where you turn in your Nook Miles for a random ticket. You earn Nook Miles by completing tasks in the game, such as catching particular fish on your island or by speaking to all of your neighbors every day. These challenges will vary as you play through the game, and you save them up to pay off your getaway package debt, and eventually turn them in for rewards at a Nook Stop terminal.

When you turn in your Nook Miles for a mystery tour ticket, you then bring the ticket to your island’s airport where they take you to a distant island. Which one? Well, not even they know where they will take you. It all depends on how the pilot feels that day about wanting to fly that day.

The islands you visit are full of trees, flowers, and plenty of wildlife for you to catch. These islands are a great way for you to acquire crafting materials you’ve been seeking for your home and for other projects on your island. You may even encounter other residents who also embarked on the mystery tour that day while roaming the island.

The expeditions to the mystery tours should be full of adventure, with a little bit of danger thrown in to make things endlessly exciting. You can expect to see more when Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases March 20 for the Nintendo Switch.