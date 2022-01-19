Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Hisuian names for upcoming Pokémon have supposedly leaked online

There have been multiple leaks for Pokémon Legends: Arceus churning out all morning as several leakers reveal what they’ve been able to learn about the upcoming sandbox RPG. A leaker is currently sharing what could potentially be the new names for the upcoming Hisuian Pokémon forms for several Pokémon.

In the leak presented by Centro LEAKS, they list out several names for a handful of upcoming Hisuian Pokémon. A handful of them we’ve already known about, such as Kleavor and Basculegion, but some of them are new to us, such as Sneasler, Overqwil, and Enamorus.

899Wyrdeer

900Kleavor

901Ursaluna

902Basculegion

903Sneasler

904Overqwil

905Enamorus — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 19, 2022

According to these leaks, these names are likely the names for Sneasel’s upcoming Hisuian form and Qwilfish. These two are also among several potential leaks that appeared this morning of other Pokémon, showing off their Hisuian forms.

Multiple Hisuian forms and information has been shared all morning, including the potential appearances for the three starter Pokémon, Dialga and Palkia, an upcoming legendary Pokémon, and even a first-person mode that allows players to observe Pokémon in the wild.

Much of this information must be approached with a grain of salt, as we cannot confirm them at this time. Unfortunately, we won’t get our hands on the game closer to the actual release date of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, set to release to the Nintendo Switch on January 28.