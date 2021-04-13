Naughty Dog doesn’t have a new Jak & Daxter game in development

With the resurgence of so many classic PlayStation 2 titles, it’s no wonder some older PlayStation fans have been wondering where Jak & Daxter are. While the original trilogy of Jak titles is available on modern PlayStation consoles, the franchise hasn’t received a new entry in 12 years, and N. Sane Trilogy-esque remasters are nowhere in sight. That’s according to Naughty Dog co-president Evan Wells.

Speaking to Insomniac CEO Ted Price during an episode of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Science’s Game Maker’s Notebook, Wells acknowledged the demand for a new Jak & Daxter game. “We’ve had a couple of Twitter campaigns where people have been tweeting us every single day,” Wells said. “[Saying] ‘I want a new Jak & Daxter, I want a new Jak & Daxter,’ and they aren’t just simple 280-character tweets, they have Photoshopped memes and everything they’re including on a daily basis, and the effort has got to be significant.”

However, Wells confirmed the worst for that dedicated group on Twitter. “And I hate to break it to them, we do not have Jak & Daxter here in development right now,” Wells said.

You can’t exactly blame some older PlayStation fans for getting their hopes up for a new Jak & Daxter title. Back in March, Naughty Dog’s other co-president, Neil Druckmann, tweeted out that the company has “several cool things we can’t wait to share with you.”

Speculation on what those projects could be soon followed, along with rumors that one of them could be a new Jak & Daxter title. Now, it seems that isn’t the case.