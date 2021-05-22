Netflix might be trying to create its own Apple-Arcade style service

It is looking like everyone is trying to join in on the gaming party. Even the most popular video streaming service is looking to grow past what it currently provides. According to a report from The Information, Netflix is seeking to hire an executive position that will charge a video games department at the company.

The reports states that the streaming giant has been approaching veteran game industry executives to help them with the move. It also states that Netflix is considering offering a collection of games just like how Apple does with Apple Arcade. This would fall in line with keeping the subscription model service it already provides with its video streaming service.

For those who might not be familiar, Apple Arcade is offered at $4.99 a month and includes over 100 games for its subscribers. Each of the games are ad-free and does not include microtransactions.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Netflix issued a statement to GameSpot that hinted at its move to the video game industry. The statement states: “Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering–from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love–through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment”

This wouldn’t be the first time Netflix dabbled in the industry. The company did publish a Stranger Things title a couple of years ago that was developed by a third-party development studio. However, this report hints that they are looking to make a bigger splash in video games than that.