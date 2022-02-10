Never Alone Nintendo Switch launch trailer teases Never Alone 2

Developer E-Line Media has published a launch trailer for BAFTA-award-winning co-op adventure Never Alone on Nintendo Switch. The game and all its DLCs are coming to the platform in a bundle called Never Alone Arctic Collection, which is available to preorder right now. The real announcement comes at the end of the trailer, though, when the team announced that Never Alone 2 is currently in pre-production.

Never Alone Arctic Collection launches for Nintendo Switch on February 24. The game tells the story of a young Iñupiaq girl and her arctic fox companion as they try to avoid freezing to death, being crushed, eaten, and more by solving environmental puzzles in this side-scrolling platformer.

The game combines modern gameplay mechanics with tales and stories that the Iñupiaq people have handed down for generations. The visual style puts a focus on the stories that inspired the game and provides a stunning backdrop to the intense puzzles that play out on-screen.

Never Alone can be played solo or in co-op with a friend. Players need to use each character’s skills to solve all puzzles, and the sequel will do the same. While there’s no release window or even images to speak of for Never Alone 2 yet, the game will likely contain a similar style and mechanics, bringing even more of this game’s visual storytelling to players around the world.