New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok trailer details new features, loot, and environments

We’ve learned a ton of new details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s enormous expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok, thanks to a new Deep Dive Trailer released by Ubisoft. In this latest DLC, which could take at least 35 hours to complete, players control the Norse god Odin as he hopes to save his son Baldr from the Giant Surtr.

The expansion will have you explore Svartalfheim, the realm of the dwarves in Norse myth, and interact with the Jotnarr and Muspels, who’ve invaded the world and sought to control it. Armed with the hugr-rip, which allows Odin to absorb the powers of his foes (Mega Man Creed?) to enhance his combat, stealth, and traversal abilities. New techniques include teleportation, shape-shifting, and transformation from human to raven. You can also gain protection from fire, the ability to manipulate ice, and even resurrect fallen enemies to fight alongside you.

Scattered across Svartalfheim are countless treasures: legendary weapons and armor sets for use by both Odin himself and Eivor in the main game. Progression transfers between Valhalla and the DLC as well, giving Eivor more ways to take down the Order of the Ancients and complete their quest. Sadly, Eivor cannot use the godlike powers at Odin’s disposal.

The story of Dawn of Ragnarok expands the lore of the wider Assassin’s Creed universe, and its world is expansive and richly detailed. You’ll be able to explore one of the realms of the gods when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok releases on March 10 for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Google Stadia.