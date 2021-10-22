New cloud-based MMO reportedly in the works from Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios is a large collection of developers creating games for Xbox consoles and PC, and it looks like another team could be working in conjunction with them soon. A new report claims that Xbox is developing a new cloud-based MMO.

As reported by both Windows Central and GamesBeat, the MMO is currently called PaxDei, and thanks to it being cloud-based, it’s meant to run on just about any device. The PaxDei trademark is registered to Mainframe, a Finnish studio whose website prominently says it’s “mixing the best of AAA, MMO, and mobile gaming into a social sandbox, playable on any screen.” That certainly matches up with what’s been reported.

The intriguing hook here is that the MMO will have “scaling complexity,” according to GamesBeat. This means that the game will offer certain gameplay based on the device you’re using at the time. As an example, you may be able to do simple crafting or shopping tasks from a less-powerful phone or tablet while out and about, then return home and play a full raid on your PC or console. That has bigger implications for the future of Xbox’s cloud-based game development too.

We’ll have to wait for the official word to be sure. It wouldn’t be surprising if such an announcement also included Mainframe joining the Xbox Games Studios family, though. Xbox boss Phil Spencer certainly doesn’t plan on slowing down.