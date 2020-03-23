New comic series explores story between God of War III and 2018’s God of War

A new comic series written by Chris Robertson (iZombie, God of War) is set to explore the story between God of War III and 2018’s God of War.

The Dark Horse comic series called God of War: Fallen God will be drawn by artist Tony Parker (God of War, This Damned Band), colored by Dan Jackson (The Strain, The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys), and lettered by John Roshell (Overwatch Anthology), Astro City). Dave Rapoza has created the cover.

Fallen God sees Kratos struggling to move away from his past after battling Zeus and Athena, a process far more difficult than he had imagined. The first issue is releasing on June 24.

Here’s the official description, as reported by ComicBook:

“God of War: Fallen God follows Kratos after conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena. Believing himself to be finally free of his bondage, he sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable—himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness.”

We’ve seen in 2018’s God of War, Kratos has now started to get more comfortable in the new Norse location, but we’ve never been informed about what has happened between the past trilogy and this different path.

A follow up to God of War is expected to release at some point for PlayStation 5. The soft reboot has strongly hinted at a sequel.

Things at Santa Monica Studio have slightly changed since then, with studio head Shannon Studstill leaving to join Google Stadia. However, creative director Cory Barlog is still in charge and working on new projects.