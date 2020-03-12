New Horizons arrives in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for a new event

To celebrate the upcoming release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a new event has launched in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. It will run from Mar. 11 to Apr. 1, and is all about giving Pocket Campers a look at what it will be like to live on an island in New Horizons.

The event will feature plenty of login bonuses, some island-style fishing, and you will be able to visit a suspiciously island-like setting. Players will also get 20 Leaf Tickets, and will even be able to get a Tom Nook style shirt.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is a free to play game for iOS and Android that centers on how you interact with other characters, and the world around you. You need to keep your campsite, decorate it, interact with other campers, and can perform tasks for NPCs to get rewards. You can also use resources to make furniture for your camp, or even new locations. You can even influence who lives at different campsites by decorating them in ways that certain characters will like.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will release for the Nintendo Switch on Mar. 20, and will be the first game in the series released on Nintendo’s handheld/console hybrid. The game will be based on a deserted island that you can change as you see fit. You will be able to build a home, decorate it, and even shape the landscape around you. The game will feature changing seasons, a photo mode, and plenty of NPCs to interact with.