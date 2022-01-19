New legendary items and plates leaked online for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Despite Pokémon Legends: Arceus releasing to the Nintendo Switch on January 28, multiple leaks for the game continue to pour out online. We’ve had a handful of reports of Hisuain forms, new moves, and upcoming status conditions from a handful of leakers, but they’re also detailing legendary items, along with a new plate for players to use to transform their Pokémon.

The details from the leaks share that Dialga and Palkia, supposedly receiving new forms for the game, will have specific items a player needs to use to change them into their Hisuain form. For Dialga, it’s the Adaman Crystal. For Palkia, players will need to use the Lustrous Globe.

Adamant Crystal: When used on Dialga, this large, glowing gem wells with power and allows the Pokémon to change form.



Lustrous Globe: When used on Palkia, this large, glowing orb wells with power and allows the Pokémon to change form. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 19, 2022

The leaker also posted item descriptions for a Griseous Core for Giratina. The item would make sense for Giratina because the game will not feature held items. In previous games, Giratina needed the Griseous Orb, which seems to match with the supposed Griseous Core name that was posted.

The big legendary item shared by the leakers was the Legend Plate. Supposedly, if a certain Pokémon receives this item, they will be imbued with the power of all the Pokémon types. The leaker does not share which Pokémon would receive this supposed item.

Legend Plate: A stone tablet imbued with the essence of all creation. When used on a certain Pokémon, it allows that Pokémon to gain the power of every type there is. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 19, 2022

The final item shared in this series of leaks was the Blank Plate. According to the leak, if given to certain Pokémon, it receives Normal typing. How this Blank Plate works, if it is in Pokémon Legends, is not known, along with what Pokémon gets it. We’ll have to wait for the official launch of the game because the information shared by the leaker has not been officially verified, and we have to take these details with a grain of salt.

We’ll be able to learn more about how this all shakes out when Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives for the Nintendo Switch on January 28.