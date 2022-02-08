New mobile game My Hero Ultra Impact available for download on Android, launches soon

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime series in the world, and it’s no stranger to video games. Today we got information that the franchise is spinning up its newest mobile title: My Hero Ultra Impact, which is set to launch very soon at around 1 AM ET on February 9. The game is available to download now and is fairly large taking up 8.96GB on an Android phone.

So what is the game? Per the game’s official website, we can identify many things, both about the gameplay of the game and its economy. As you scroll down the website, you can see that the games’ pre-registration rewards say that for every 30,000 users, you get 50 gems, enough for a single pull. And those rewards go all the way up to 500 gems before Bandai Namco cuts it off. This suggests that 500 gems will be the 10 pull price.

We can see additional screenshots and a splash page that suggest that this is a 3 vs. 3 turn-based battle game. It seems to use the rock, paper, scissors strength, and weakness system with red, green, and blue as class colors, along with a separate weakness for darkness and light. We can also see that this is a speed-based RPG, with turn order underneath each character. It’s certainly shaping up to be something for fans of the series to check out on February 9.