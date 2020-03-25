New Mysterious Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go soon

A new Pokémon is set to come to Pokémon Go shortly, announced by Niantic on their twitter page. “Studies show that this Pokémon intently observes both Trainers and other Pokémon. Apparently, this Pokémon is looking at something only it can see.”

Based on the brief description of the Pokémon and the dark outline of it, we can narrow it down to being the Psychic-type Gothita, the counterpart to Solosis. Gothita hails from the game’s fifth generation and first showed up in Pokémon Black and White. It has two other evolutions, Gothorita and Gothitelle. All of them are Psychic-type Pokémon.

How players will encounter this Pokémon remains a mystery. Right now, Niantic is changing its strategy to how it continues to keep players active in the game due to the COVID-19 quarantine happening all over the world. For example, for a limited-time trainers no longer need to walk to unlock new Battle League battles, and can engage them at any time. Also, each week, players can purchase a bundle of PokéBalls for a single PokéCoin in the store. Until March 30, players can buy a package containing 100 PokéBalls for 1 PokéCoin.

We can expect to hear from Niantic in the future about how players will encounter this Pokémon, which is extremely likely to be Gothita.