New Nintendo Indie World presentation to broadcast tomorrow

A new Nintendo Direct has been announced, with a twenty-minute presentation set to take place tomorrow for the new indie games due to drop on Nintendo platforms that seem to confirm leaks about previously planned Nintendo Direct streams.

The announcement, made via Nintendo’s Twitter pages, confirms that an Indie World stream will take place on March 16 at 10 AM PST with details of games from indie developers for the Nintendo Switch.

The Indie World stream tends to follow a similar format to standard Nintendo Direct broadcasts, with information on indie games coming with insights included from the developers of the bigger games coming to the system. The last Indie World broadcast took place in December last year, where one of the highlights included new content coming to Dauntless for the Switch.

The last Nintendo Direct broadcast was last month’s Animal Crossing Direct, where a number of huge details were presented before New Horizons launches, due to hit shelves later this week.

Patterns with Nintendo Directs also appear to be following those leaked last month, with one that was reportedly canceled due to the ongoing fears over the COVID-19 outbreak that was due to reveal the recently announced LEGO Super Mario sets.

However, the new showcase should offer video game fans something to look forward to while all other events are seeing cancellations, such as E3 later this year.