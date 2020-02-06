General Nintendo Direct reportedly scheduled for next week, Nindies for “mid-March”

Two Nintendo Direct livestreams are reportedly airing this month, as we’ve reported earlier this week, but one in particular could be coming sooner than anticipated.

According to well known insider Sabi, the first Direct would be a “general” one and ready to air as early as “next week.”

“General” means that this Direct would not be focused on a particular Nintendo franchise but on all the incoming or yet to be announced Switch 2020 games.

“I haven’t gotten a date specifically, but next week seems the most likely,” Sabi said, confirming a rumor spread by reliable Nintendo insider Zippo on ResetEra.

The second is instead thought to be completely dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is releasing on March 20, 2020 together with a limited edition console, and has yet to share news and in-depth gameplay looks ahead of its launch.

On top of that, Nintendo would be working on a Nindies presentation, which would be focusing on indie games coming to Switch later in the year.

This would be slated for mid-March, reportedly close to the GDC, but would not be related to previous rumors involving Nintendo Direct, as those would be separate presentations.

Sabi on Twitter To please those who don’t like my recent teases… yes, there is a Nindies presentation in mid-March.

The general Nintendo Direct allegedly coming next week would likely reveal new Switch games, as the 2020 lineup is still sparse.

A Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is expected to be shared, with retailers pointing to May 29, but we’ve also heard rumors of new Paper Mario and 2D Metroid games currently in development.