New Overcooked! All You Can Eat update serves up improved online play and more

Team17 has released a new update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat that should fix at least some of the problems players have been having when trying to play the co-op cooking party game online. The new update is live now across all available platforms and primarily addresses online matchmaking problems while squashing a few of its more persistent bugs.

Revealed with an official blog post, the new Overcooked! All You Can Eat update fixes issues such as a crash that occurs when players enter “the Overcooked 1 Intro Apocalypse in a 4-player online session” on all platforms. Another general fix “fixed an issue where some players were unable to join an online game as the fourth player when their T17 ID was over a certain character limit.” You shouldn’t be left in an empty arcade lobby upon completion of matchmaking, either, and the errors that have been plaguing arcade areas should now have been eradicated.

In general, plenty of the issues players have been encountering online have been fixed in this update across all platforms. A number of platform-specific fixes have been applied, too. The occasional crash when traveling to Overcooked 1 level 4-1 on Xbox consoles, for example, should now have been resolved. Lag on the PS4 version of the game during online play should now be better, too.

This new update should make for a far smoother Overcooked! All You Can Eat experience on whatever platform you play it on. General fixes are always welcome, especially when essential gameplay experiences such as online play are affected. Now you can focus your stress solely on the customers, not online problems.