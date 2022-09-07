New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer reveals new Pokemon, Team Star, and the return of Totems

As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release date creeps closer and closer, we keep learning more and more about what the ninth generation of games has to offer. The latest trailer reveals a swath of new information that covers several aspects of the game.

As you can see even in just the thumbnail of the new Seek Your Treasure trailer below, we have a new crab Pokémon — it’s called Klawf. The trailer shows a standard and a Totem version of the new ‘mon. Totem Pokémon were introduced in Sun and Moon: they were boss versions of standard Pokémon that were much larger than their regular forms. In Scarlet and Violet’s case, these have been renamed Titan Pokémon. You’ll battle them while completing your classmate Arven’s part of the story. Arven seeks the Herba Mystica, rare special ingredients for his recipes, and each one is guarded by one of these Titan Pokémon. So far we’ve only seen one, and that’s our new crab friend Klawf.

We also met a few enemies in the new trailer. Past Pokémon games have seen the player tangle with villainous groups like Team Rocket and Team Skull, and Scarlet and Violet will pit us against Team Star. These are the most rebellious students at the academy the player attends. Their outfits will look different depending on which version of the game you play, with titular scarlet and violet accessories, but no matter which one you’re playing, you’ll still have to infiltrate their hideouts and take out the Team Star leaders.

We’ve met one of these so far. Her name is Mela, and she’s Team Star’s Fire-type leader. The trailer shows her sending out Torkoal while standing atop her Starmobile. Each Team Star leader has their own vehicle like this, and the Starmobile itself will also have to be defeated to take down the leader — the engine appears to be a new Pokémon too.

This was a very substantial trailer, and there’s still more to learn before the new Pokémon generation arrives. Scarlet and Violet’s release date is Friday, November 19.