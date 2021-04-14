New Pokémon Snap celebration comes to Pokémon Go, debuts shiny Smeargle

The New Pokémon Snap is set to release at the end of April to the Nintendo Switch, and to celebrate the occasion, Pokémon Go will be holding a Pokémon Snap-related event. Players in the game will be given special research tasks and quests to take snapshots of wild Pokémon throughout their neighborhood. Many of them will be making an appearance in the New Pokémon Snap Lentil region. During the event, players also have a chance to encounter a shiny Smeargle.

These Pokémon encounters will need to be of wild Pokémon, not the ones you’ve already captured. There will be an event exclusive Timed Research where players have to take pictures of specific Pokémon. Some of these tasks could prove difficult because these Pokémon spawns are random, and there’s no direct way to encourage certain Pokémon to appear. Players will have to find Lotad, Cacnea, and Ducklett in the wild. Smeargle has the chance to photobomb random pictures, and this is likely how players will have to capture the shiny version of this Pokémon.

The only way to encounter Smeargle during the event is to take snapshots. However, all players have a certain number of Smeargle that can appear from a picture. The amount is normally five. If you do not encounter a shiny Smeargle during this event, there is a chance you encounter a shiny one in future events whenever Smeargle has a chance to show up. It’s all random, so best of luck to anyone hoping for the shiny version of this Pokémon.

Certain Pokémon will be appearing in raids, such as Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch. While these choices are not connected to any of the snapshot quests, they’re also making an appearance in the New Pokémon Snap.

The New Pokémon Snap event comes to Pokémon Go sometime at the end of April. The exact date was not shared, but with the Friendship event happening on April 24, we imagine it’ll be shortly after this, and likely overlapping with New Pokémon Snap’s official release to the Nintendo Switch on April 30.