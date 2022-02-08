New PS4 and PS5 system software Beta brings new party chat options and UI features

Sony is rolling out a new system software beta for its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, bringing in new features like party char and UI options. This will be the second beta for the PS5, and it will only be available for selected participants within the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, and France.

After years of fan demand, the beta will include an Open and Closed Parties option. Open Party allows anyone in a players’ friends list to see and join any party without an invite, whereas a Closed Party is only for invited players. The beta will also include a new visual indicator for players to identify who said what during playtime, which will help make it easier to report someone at a party.

Starting tomorrow, PS5 and PS4 beta participants can test drive some new system software features: https://t.co/9bqTamfvgv



☑️Party chat options for PS5 and PS4



☑️UI enhancements and accessibility features for PS5



☑️Voice command preview for PS5 (U.S. & U.K. only) pic.twitter.com/7zH0qTHUCE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 8, 2022

Players will no longer have to select the Share Screen to use Share Play in the beta; they can now start Share Play on the Voice Chat card. Beta participants can also adjust the voice chat volume of individual players in a party on the PS4, which is a feature that exists already on base PS5.

The base enhancements for the PS5 include separating the Game Base Menu into three tabs – Friends, Parties, and Messages. The beta will allow players to be able to view all players’ friends under the Friends tab in the control menu. Players can also add a player to a group or create a new group directly from Game Base in the Control Center. A Decline option will also be incorporated into the friend request lists.

