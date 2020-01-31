New Raid Event and Freebie in Pokémon Sword and Shield

A new Max Raid event has started in Pokémon: Sword and Shield! During the event, players have the chance to catch a Milcery, Alcremie’s pre-evolved form, in Pokémon Dens throughout the Wild Area for a limited time. The ones that players come across during the Max Raid may also have the Gigantamax factor.



Not only will the adorable Milcerys have the chance to Gigantamax after evolving into Alcremie, but there are new Sweets that have been added to the game too. The two new Sweets, Ribbon and Star, have been added as rewards for completing Milcery Raids. When you have Milcery hold both types of Sweets, you can evolve them into new variants of Alcremie.



Players have a limited time to catch their special Milcery, as the event ends on Feb. 16. There are also other Max Raid Events happening now which are scheduled to end on Feb. 7. During these events, players that own Sword have a higher chance of finding Gigantamax Coalossal and Flapple, while Shield players are more likely to find Gigantamax Lapras and Appletun.

The Max Raid event is not the only thing that’s going on in Sword and Shield at the moment, however. There is a new freebie available until March 31! Players can claim 10 Heal Balls via Mystery Gift using the code G1GAGRANF1NALE. These balls allow any Pokémon that are caught in them to be fully healed straight away, once they’re inside.