New Resident Evil 3 Remake information reveals just how scary Nemesis will be

One feature that made the Resident Evil 2 remake so terrifying was being relentlessly chased by Mr. X, who popped up at random points during the game just to torment poor players. In the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake, Capcom are looking to add something even scarier than Mr. X.



According to AestheticGamer, a well-known Capcom/Resident Evil insider, information in the new issue of the Official Xbox Magazine states that Nemesis will be able to break the “safe room” rule in Resident Evil 3. If Jill Valentine, the protagonist, is being chased by Nemesis, a safe room won’t save her, as he will be able to smash his way into the room and keep pursuing her.



This is very different to the way that Mr. X behaved in Resident Evil 2, who left you alone if you went into a safe room, and it changes the way that players will have to deal with Nemesis. Since Jill can’t get away from him in a safe room, she will have to keep running from him or attack him until he leaves. This is risky, since Nemesis can easily kill Jill but cannot be easily killed, making attacking him somewhat a waste of ammo.



Alongside Nemesis, some of the threats in Resident Evil 3 include mainstay zombies, Hunter Gamma monsters, Grave Diggers, and other nightmare-inducing creatures. Luckily, however, these apparently won’t be able to break the safe room rule.



There is concern that being unable to hide from Nemesis in a safe room may frustrate and scare off casual players, and it will be interesting to see the reaction from players when the game drops next month.



Resident Evil 3 comes out on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on April 3.

