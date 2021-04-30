New Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC trailer introduces veteran fighter Max Thunder

Lizardcube dropped a brand new trailer revealing Max Thunder’s triumphant return to Streets of Rage 4. Streets of Rage 2’s star wrestler will make his debut in the upcoming Mr. X Nightmare DLC as the seventh playable, with bone crushing powerful moves that decimates groups of enemies. As he’s the strongest fighter in the lineup, he’s also the slowest one. In past games, his massive size meant that he couldn’t vault above a grabbed opponent — instead, he would jump and take the opponent into the air with him.

Max Thunder is a former professional wrestler and good friend of Axel Stone. He made his first appearance in Streets of Rage 2 in order to help Axel, Blaze Fielding, and Skate rescue the kidnapped Adam Hunter. He’ll be joining the likes of Estel Aguirre, who is also making her debut in the upcoming DLC pack. Some more gameplay footage of her was revealed earlier this week.

Mr. X’s Nightmare also includes plenty of other bonus modes and content. There’s a new survival mode, a dedicated training mode, a free update for all players featuring alternate character colors, brand new moves, a Mania+ difficulty setting, and new music from Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes.

Streets of Rage 4 first released on April 30, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out the new trailer below.