New Terraria update announced for Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Terraria‘s console owners are set to receive a free update, publisher 505 Games has announced.

The patch, which is being released Thursday, April 2, brings Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players’ content in line with their PC counterparts. The update was announced alongside a new YouTube video — titled “Two Nights in Terraria” — that guides players through their first two nights in the action-adventure sandbox title. Nintendo Switch owners, however, will seemingly have to wait longer for the update to drop their way.

Terraria‘s 1.3.5 update contains new furniture for PS4 and Xbox One players to add to their humble abode. New armor sets are also available, which will give gamers a better chance of defending themselves against Terraria‘s many enemy types. Other new items are expected to be included but, until the patch notes drop, there’s no word on what else Xbox One and PS4 players can look forward to.

First Two Nights in Terraria Tutorial [PEGI] Welcome to the world of Terraria. Allow us to guide you through your first two nights in Terraria with a tutorial. You can find Terraria available on Steam, …

The tutorial video gives a brief rundown of how to get started in Terraria. Quick guides on how to chop down trees to build a house, mining underground, and attacking monsters are shown off, and should pique the interest of anyone who hasn’t tried Terraria before.

Different world biomes, such as the snow region, are shown, while large chunks of the tutorial are dedicated to events that occur at night. Collecting shooting stars and deadling with more powerful enemies — such as bosses — are just two examples of what to expect when the Sun goes down.

The 1.3.5 update will be made available to Korean gamers by publisher H2 Interactive on Friday, April 3. Spike Chunsoft, Terraria‘s publisher in Japan, will announce a release date in the future.

Terraria is available now on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Steam, Mac, iOS, and Android.