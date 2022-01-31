New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands trailer shows off Spore Warden and Graveborn classes and Multiclass system

Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox Software have revealed the final two classes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as well as a brand new system that will mix the game up partway through everyone’s playthrough when the game launches in March.

The first new class is the Graveborn, a death-touched acolyte that uses up its health to cause damage with devastating dark magic. Any spell the Graveborn casts will cost it life, but it will also cause its companion, the Demi-Lich, to case a unique spell of its own. Its ultimate ability causes damage over a wide area of effect and rips enemies to pieces.

The second new class is the Spore Warden, a master of nature that uses tornadoes to launch volleys of arcane at enemies. Its toxic Mushroom companion fires toxins into the fray to deal damage over time. They specialize in buffing their teammates while laying down firepower that deals more damage over time the more they shoot. Using its ultimate ability causes up to three frost tornadoes to spawn and kill enemies nearby.

The Multiclass system has also been revealed in more detail today. When you start Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll choose one class from the list to get your character on the right path for your play style. Then, at some point in the game, you’ll be able to choose a second class to add to your character. This gives you twice the skill trees, class actions, and the power to uniquely combine them for massive damage. In addition to new powers, you’ll also be able to use two companions.

Finally, a new character has also been revealed, Bones Thre-Wood. He’s lost his crew and guards the way to Briny Shelf looking for loot, love, and the better days that have passed him by while he’s been hanging out on his beached ship.