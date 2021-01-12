New trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury airing today

We haven’t seen a new Super Mario game since 2017’s critically-acclaimed Super Mario Odyssey, but Nintendo is almost ready to bring over the formerly Wii U-exclusive Super Mario 3D World to the Nintendo Switch. A trailer for the game will premiere at 9 AM Eastern, and it will include a special look at the additional Bowser’s Fury content, unique to this newly updated version of the game. Nintendo typically posts their newest trailers to their Twitter and YouTube pages, so schedule your reminders now.

Originally released in 2013, Super Mario 3D World continued the blending of gameplay styles first seen in 2011’s Super Mario 3D Land on the 3DS. Up to four players can work together as Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach, and Rosalina (unlockable by finishing the game) to complete levels and find collectibles throughout the game’s maps. 3D World sold as well as it could have on the Wii U, moving nearly six million units as of last year. With the runaway popularity of the Switch, this will likely be the second life that 3D World deserves.

Nintendo is currently celebrating 35 years of the Super Mario series. Super Mario Bros. 35, a battle royale spin on the classic NES game, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, are both currently in limited-availability release. Nintendo plans to pull them on March 31, but Super Mario 3D World will be permanently available on February 12.