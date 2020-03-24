Update gives Call of Duty: Warzone a new Operator and four new weapons

It has been two weeks since “Warzone,” the battle royale mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, released. The first update for the game added a much-needed solo queue, and now Activision is adding extras to make the game even better: There are four new weapons coming that are exclusive to the game mode, according to a blog post by Activision.

The weapons are a 725 shotgun, MK2 Carbine, .50 GS pistol, and EBR-14 rifle. Players can find the weapons across Verdansk, in “both Common and Uncommon rarities,” just waiting for players to loot them.

Modern Warfare is getting a new 6v6 map that is exclusive to the game, called Khandor Hideout. Activision said that the map has “long sightlines and interior spaces to complement diverse combat ranges,” but there will also be a warehouse in the middle for close-quarters combat.

Image via Activision

A new Operator will be available in both games, too. Talon, along with his dog Indiana, both have a unique set of skills, and “Indiana’s skills are on display in Talon’s Finishing Move,” Activision promises. To unlock Talon, you can pick up his bundle and try him out in either Warzone or Modern Warfare multiplayer.

Finally, the Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack is also back in the store. The sales of this raise money to help armed forces veterans find high-quality jobs. The contents of the pack can be used in both Warzone and Modern Warfare.

The updates will go live at 11pm PT on March 24/6am GMT on March 25.