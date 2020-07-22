Next-gen AC Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion will be priced at $60, says Ubisoft CEO

In an Ubisoft earnings call, CEO Yves Guillermot stated that the publisher will price their next-generation fall releases at $60 USD. Ultimately, this means that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will not see a price increase on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. At least for now.

“For the Christmas games, we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles,” Guillermot said. “That’s what we’re focused on at the moment.”

When asked about pricing for those launching past the holiday, he only reiterated the publisher is focused on this year’s upcoming games. So, it appears Ubisoft has not yet made a decision on if it will continue into the next-generation without a price change.

The speculation has loomed around many big-name developers and publishers after 2K revealed the next-gen NBA 2K21 will cost $69.99. Currently, 2K is the only publisher that has gone forward with the move, but it isn’t yet clear if any of their other PS5 and Xbox Series X titles will cost as much as NBA 2K21.