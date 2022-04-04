Next World of Warcraft expansion Dragonflight leaks on Blizzard website

World of Warcraft was the undisputed giant in the MMO genre for years. Though it doesn’t dominate the industry in the way it used to, thanks to multiple competitors rising to give players a break from battling across Azeroth, Blizzard’s flagship MMO continues to be popular enough to warrant ongoing support from the developer.

The next phase of that support will be announced in the next few weeks, but we may already have a crucial detail about it if a leak from WoW Head, the popular World of Warcraft fan-site, is accurate. According to information in the source code for the World of Warcraft website, Blizzard themselves may have inadvertently given away the name of the upcoming expansion for the game.

The name “Dragonflight” is listed numerous times in the source code for the website following a recent update, including Base, Heroic, and Epic pre-purchase bonuses. The code also points toward a new URL, dragonflight.blizzard.com, which currently leads to a timeout error. All of this is evidence of the new expansion’s name being leaked early by the company itself.

We still don’t know plenty of details about the new expansion, even if we know its name already. All of this could easily be some trickery from Blizzard to misdirect from the actual nature of the next World of Warcraft expansion. The official announcement is expected on April 19, so fans won’t need to wait long to get answers to their questions.