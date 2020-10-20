NHL 21 patch 1.1 – patch notes

The first post-Day 1 patch for NHL 21 launches on October 20, as EA Sports made several tweaks to the gameplay in this year’s game. Among some of the more notable changes include fixes to skating style preview animations that were not displayed properly and an adjustment to patch an issue that involved pokechecks that were not going in the direction intended.

Patch 1.1 for NHL 21 goes live on October 20 at 1 PM EST for the PlayStation 4. It will be available for the Xbox One at a later date.

General

Fixed an issue where HUT and Creation Zone Icons would be missing on the PS4 system when going into game prior to the full game installing

Gameplay

Fixed issues where the skating style preview animations weren’t displaying the slider adjustments properly

Fixed a case where sometimes pokechecks would not go in the direction intended

Fixed an issue with defensive skill stick tripping logic

Hockey Ultimate Team

Fixed an issue where a user would sometimes crash when purchasing an item at the Auction House

World of CHEL