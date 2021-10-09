NHL 22 affected by desyncs, HUT Auction House issues during early access release

NHL 22 went live on EA Play on October 7, eight days before the release on the 15th. EA Play subscribers have 10 hours to try the game before it goes live in full, but the early trial has been besieged by a myriad of issues. The first two days of early access have included reports of desyncs, and an additional technical error has had a major effect on the game’s marquee game mode: Hockey Ultimate Team.

Just hours after the release of NHL 22 on EA Play, reports of crashes and desyncs began coming in on social media from users. EA Sports NHL Community Manager Clapperton addressed the issue via Twitter, stating that the development team was aware and was working to fix the error.

We’re aware of crashes/desyncs happening across various modes in #NHL22 and are working continuously to fix these issues. We will provide an update when we have more to share. — Clappy (@TheClapperton) October 8, 2021

The error appears to be affecting HUT Rush and HUT Rivals. As of October 8, no patch has been issued. One is, however, expected to be released in the next week, per Clapperton. In the meantime, EA has stated that users can try to restart the game, and then immediately enter Hockey Ultimate Team after playing a non-HUT online match as a temporary fix.

The second major problem centers around the HUT Auction House. Individuals have claimed on social media that cards bought on the market were unable to move into HUT collections, and thus, were stuck at the Auction House. Despite taking down the NHL 22 servers briefly on October 7 to address the issue, cards were still stuck as of early Friday.

In response to the continued issues, EA shut down the HUT Auction House on a temporary basis.

We're aware of the #NHL22 Auction House issues that are being reported. We will be shutting down the Auction House while we investigate and will provide an update once we have more info. Thanks for your patience. — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 8, 2021

The NHL community manager stated on Reddit that it was working towards a fix. In the meantime, an error message will pop up if you attempt to enter the Auction House, or try to list an item on the market.

As of now, EA has not stated when the Auction House glitch will be properly fixed. We will update this story to reflect any future developments.