NHL 23 cover to include multiple players, feature Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse

It’s been a quiet summer on the virtual ice, but things are starting to heat up. With fall and hockey season around the corner, EA Sports has kicked off its promotion of NHL 23, revealing what this year’s cover will look. And for the first time in almost 20 years, this cover is big enough to showcase more than one athlete.

Since NHL 2004, EA Sports’ signature hockey franchise will feature two cover athletes for the first time. The two athletes that will be featured on the NHL 23 cover are Ducks centreman Trevor Zegras and Canadian women hockey star Sarah Nurse.

Zegras will mark yet another American hockey star as the cover athlete of an EA Sports NHL hockey game. The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft joins Auston Matthews (NHL 20, NHL 22), Patrick Kane (NHL 10), and John Vanbiesbrock (NHL 1997) as American-born hockey players to grace the cover.

The Ducks center had an incredible first full season in the NHL this past season, scoring 61 points in 78 games with Anaheim. Zegras also made several dazzling players in the 2021-22 season, highlighted by an incredible “Michigan” pass to teammate Sonny Milano, and a lacrosse-style goal against the Montreal Canadiens.

Zegras will be joined on the cover by Sarah Nurse. The 27-year-old has been a force for the Canadian national women’s hockey team over the past years. Nurse scored 18 points, helped Canada win Gold in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and was a part of the 2020-21 World Championship team that brought Gold back to Canada.

This will not be the only piece of NHL 23-related news that will be coming this week. The EA Sports YouTube channel is scheduled to release the first trailer for NHL 23 at 11 AM EDT on August 25.