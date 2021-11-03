Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on Switch will catch up to other versions after tomorrow’s patch

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on the Nintendo Switch will receive a patch tomorrow, bringing the Switch port up to par with other versions of the game, said Ludosity programmer Thaddeus Crews on Twitter. “[The patch] will bring the same fixes and features as the versions currently on PC and other consoles,” wrote Crews.

The upcoming patch will increase the directional influence (DI) window, remove several infinite combos from the game, and also add dash dancing, said Crews.

FINALLY can confirm that the Nintendo Switch version is getting the patch this Thursday! This will bring the same fixes and features as the versions currently on PC and other consoles! — Thaddeus Crews (@Repiteo) November 3, 2021

Crews also provided a breakdown of each update introduced so far, explained which version is running on each platform, and gave a peek at what’s to come in future patches.

Convenient version names:



• 1.0.0 – Day 1 Patch (current for Switch)

• 1.0.1 – Jablock Infinite Removal

• 1.0.2 – DI Adjustment, Dash Dancing (current, upcoming for Switch)

• 1.0.3 – Hurtbox Adjustment, Initial Dash Boost (upcoming)

• 1.0.4 – Hitbox Adjustment, [REDACTED] — Thaddeus Crews (@Repiteo) November 3, 2021

Evidently, the Switch version is a little behind the times. The aforementioned patch first arrived on PC on October 18, before rolling out to PlayStation and Xbox platforms on October 21 and 24, respectively. This staggered rollout of updates has led to some contention in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s competitive community.

So far, the Switch version has been a popular choice for in-person tournaments, but as the last version to be patched, some issues have arisen from its use in competition. Just last month, Super Smash Con banned Michelangelo in its $10,000 tournament due to the character having both an infinite jump and an infinite combo. At that time, Ludosity had already patched the game on other platforms to remove these exploits, but because the Switch port was chosen for this tournament, competitors and tournament officials were forced to work around them.