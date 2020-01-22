Ninja Theory reveals Project: Mara, a bold experiment in mental terror

Between upcoming games like the multiplayer battle game Bleeding Edge and the action-packed Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, one would think that Ninja Theory is busy enough as it is. But, surprise, the studio announced an all-new project today that will continue the company’s deep look into mental health.

The teaser trailer for its latest game, Project: Mara is below. And though little is known about it, the studio provided more detail in its Xbox page post.

“Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror,” the post explains. “Based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, our aim is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible. Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a showcase of what could become a new storytelling medium.”

Project: MARA | Teaser Project: MARA is an in-development experimental title that explores new ways of storytelling. Project: MARA will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror, based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research with the aim of recreating the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible.

This definitely sounds like something that’s Ninja Theory’s speed, as fans recall what the studio created with its indie hit Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice back in 2017. It focuses on a character who deals with psychosis, haunted by an entity known as “The Darkness.” Project: Mara could have some similarities with its themes, even if the setting and approach are entirely different.

Ninja Theory explained that games like this, as well as the ones mentioned above, will let it “continue to drive our development goals for the next few years” and to shape its “vision for our future.”

There’s no release date as of yet for Project: Mara, nor any details about its surreal story. But we could possibly learn more sometime this year, possibly during Microsoft’s E3 showcase in June.

In the meantime, the developer also released the first of a new series of videos called The Dreadnought Diaries. It takes a close look at how progress is going on its current projects. You can view that episode below.