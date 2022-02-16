Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops officially shutting down in March 2023

Of the major platform holders, Nintendo doesn’t exactly have the best track record regarding preservation, especially its digital library of games. This trend continues with the official shuttering of the Nintendo 3DS and WiiU eShops.

Nintendo is closing the online storefronts for its last-gen console and handheld devices by the end of March 2023. After this date, users won’t be able to purchase digital games, redeem free content, or even install demos. All functionality involving the respective platforms’ eShops is discontinuing.

Nintendo published a post on its support page detailing other dates Nintendo fans may want to keep their eyes on. As of May 23, users won’t be able to add funds to their accounts using credit cards. Beginning August 29, the ability to add funds through Nintendo eShop cards is also being revoked.

There is some positive news to come away from this, however. Online services for 3DS and WiiU games will remain active for the foreseeable future, as will the ability to redownload games and DLC you already owned. Nintendo fans are able to link their Nintendo Network ID wallet with an existing Nintendo account. Doing this allows you to shuffle unused 3DS and WiiU funds for use on the Switch eShop.