Reports say new Paper Mario game will be RPG, return to series roots

It is rumored that Nintendo is getting ready for a celebration of Super Mario Bros.’ 35th anniversary, which includes plans to release remasters of games from previous Nintendo consoles and, perhaps most exciting, a new Paper Mario game.

According to Venturebeat, sources have claimed that a Paper Mario game is currently in development will “return to that franchise’s roots” from the Gamecube and Nintendo 64 era. This implies a return to the RPG design, especially following the criticism of the platformer Wii U and 3DS games.

Further reports from VGC say that Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy will be treated as a “special anniversary collection”, instead of just getting a straight Switch release. Their source has also stated that there will also be a port of Super Mario 3D World, which will apparently be a “Deluxe” edition with new levels and content.

Eurogamer has also commented, confirming that Super Mario Galaxy is “indeed one of the games being readied for a remaster, alongside a couple of other 3D Mario favorites.” They also reported that Super Mario 3D World will arrive on Switch with “an array of new levels.”

Gematsu added that Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine may also be brought to the Switch. If the sources are correct, then these are the Mario games that will be available for Nintendo Switch players:

Super Mario 64 (N64 – 1996)

Super Mario Sunshine (Gamecube – 2002)

Super Mario Galaxy (Wii – 2007)

Super Mario 3D World (Wii U – 2013)

A new Paper Mario game

Other “3D Mario” titles

The games will be revealed alongside the Super Nintendo World theme park and the animated Super Mario movie. Another part of the celebration is a special interactive LEGO Mario set that is part toy, and part video game.

The Super Mario anniversary celebration will likely further the success of the Nintendo Switch, which recently hit 50 million units sold worldwide.