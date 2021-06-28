Nintendo reveals every Tekken song coming in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya update
Get ready for the next battle with some of the best fighting game tracks.
Tekken is coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and alongside Kazuya’s fisticuff fighting style, Nintendo and Bandai Namco are delivering 39 tracks from across the Tekken series. Some of them include the likes of Tekken 7’s “Moonsiders 1st,” Tekken 5’s “Moonlit Wilderness,” and even a few tracks from the short-lived PS3 exclusive Tekken Revolution.
The full list of music available
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai in an announcement stream listed every track that will be included with the release of Kazuya Mishima in the game on June 29. They include:
Tekken
- Marine Stadium, Japan
- Chicago, U.S.A
- Kyoto, Japan
Tekken 2
- Heihachi Mishima, the King of Iron Fist
- Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya (arrangement)
- Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya
- Emotionless Passion
Tekken 3
- Attract-Embu- / Character Select
- Hwoarang
- Jin Kazama
- Heihachi Mishima
Tekken Tag Tournament
- Opening Movie
- Jin Stage
Tekken 4
- Kitsch
- Bit Crusher
Tekken 5
- Red Hot Fist
- Moonlit Wilderness
- Poolside
Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection
- Snow Castle
- Into Nirvana
- RUSURRECTION
Tekken 6
- Ethno Evening
- YUKI
- Only One Fight
Tekken 6: Bloodline Rebellion
- Dist Thins Out (arrangement)
- Karma (arrangement)
- Arisa
- Yodeling in Meadow Hill
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Abyss of Time
- Plucking Tulips
- Landscape Under the Ghost-Kaminano (arrangement)
Tekken Revolution
- New World Order
- No Easy Way Out
Tekken 7
- Heat Haze Shadow
- Dojo (Japanese-Style Mix) (arrangement)
- DUOMO DI SIRIO 1st
- Moonsiders 1st (arrangement)
- Desperate Struggle (arrangement)
- Aloneness (arrangement)