Nintendo reveals every Tekken song coming in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya update

Tekken is coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and alongside Kazuya’s fisticuff fighting style, Nintendo and Bandai Namco are delivering 39 tracks from across the Tekken series. Some of them include the likes of Tekken 7’s “Moonsiders 1st,” Tekken 5’s “Moonlit Wilderness,” and even a few tracks from the short-lived PS3 exclusive Tekken Revolution.

The full list of music available

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai in an announcement stream listed every track that will be included with the release of Kazuya Mishima in the game on June 29. They include:

Tekken

Marine Stadium, Japan

Chicago, U.S.A

Kyoto, Japan

Tekken 2

Heihachi Mishima, the King of Iron Fist

Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya (arrangement)

Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya

Emotionless Passion

Tekken 3

Attract-Embu- / Character Select

Hwoarang

Jin Kazama

Heihachi Mishima

Tekken Tag Tournament

Opening Movie

Jin Stage

Tekken 4

Kitsch

Bit Crusher

Tekken 5

Red Hot Fist

Moonlit Wilderness

Poolside

Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection

Snow Castle

Into Nirvana

RUSURRECTION

Tekken 6

Ethno Evening

YUKI

Only One Fight

Tekken 6: Bloodline Rebellion

Dist Thins Out (arrangement)

Karma (arrangement)

Arisa

Yodeling in Meadow Hill

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Abyss of Time

Plucking Tulips

Landscape Under the Ghost-Kaminano (arrangement)

Tekken Revolution

New World Order

No Easy Way Out

Tekken 7