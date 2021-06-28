Nintendo reveals every Tekken song coming in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya update

Get ready for the next battle with some of the best fighting game tracks.

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

Tekken is coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and alongside Kazuya’s fisticuff fighting style, Nintendo and Bandai Namco are delivering 39 tracks from across the Tekken series. Some of them include the likes of Tekken 7’s “Moonsiders 1st,” Tekken 5’s “Moonlit Wilderness,” and even a few tracks from the short-lived PS3 exclusive Tekken Revolution.

The full list of music available

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai in an announcement stream listed every track that will be included with the release of Kazuya Mishima in the game on June 29. They include:

Tekken

  • Marine Stadium, Japan
  • Chicago, U.S.A
  • Kyoto, Japan

Tekken 2

  • Heihachi Mishima, the King of Iron Fist
  • Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya (arrangement)
  • Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya
  • Emotionless Passion

Tekken 3

  • Attract-Embu- / Character Select
  • Hwoarang
  • Jin Kazama
  • Heihachi Mishima

Tekken Tag Tournament

  • Opening Movie
  • Jin Stage

Tekken 4

  • Kitsch
  • Bit Crusher

Tekken 5

  • Red Hot Fist
  • Moonlit Wilderness
  • Poolside

Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection

  • Snow Castle
  • Into Nirvana
  • RUSURRECTION

Tekken 6

  • Ethno Evening
  • YUKI
  • Only One Fight

Tekken 6: Bloodline Rebellion

  • Dist Thins Out (arrangement)
  • Karma (arrangement)
  • Arisa
  • Yodeling in Meadow Hill

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

  • Abyss of Time
  • Plucking Tulips
  • Landscape Under the Ghost-Kaminano (arrangement)

Tekken Revolution

  • New World Order
  • No Easy Way Out

Tekken 7

  • Heat Haze Shadow
  • Dojo (Japanese-Style Mix) (arrangement)
  • DUOMO DI SIRIO 1st
  • Moonsiders 1st (arrangement)
  • Desperate Struggle (arrangement)
  • Aloneness (arrangement)

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved