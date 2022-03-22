Nintendo Switch finally gets folder functionality after five years

It’s a common sentiment that despite strong first party output, the Nintendo Switch lags behind its competitors in terms of functionality and features. Depending on who you ask, folders are a major quality of life feature that ease the management of large gaming libraries. Five years after the console’s launch, users are now able to create folders on the Nintendo Switch.

The latest update, which is currently available, added the ability to create groups, which are effectively folders. Up to a total of 100 groups can be created with a generous limit of 200 titles per group. Luckily, the same game can be added to multiple groups.

This means you could add a game like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to two separate groups — one for racing games, with the other encompassing everything that falls under the Mario franchise without the groups conflicting with each other.

There is one caveat to Nintendo’s folder implementation, however. According to the official Nintendo support page, the option to create groups doesn’t open up until more than 12 pieces of software are saved on the system. On one hand, you can argue that this makes sense. You wouldn’t necessarily need to manage folders with so few games. On the other hand, it’s a restriction that shouldn’t exist. Regardless, it’s nice to have folders on the Nintendo Switch after all these years.