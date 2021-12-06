Nintendo Switch listing for Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection spotted online

The Nintendo Switch has been extremely popular, breaking sales records with over 89 million units as of the first quarter of this year. That success has lead to plenty of third party support. Amid all the surprise ports, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been largely absent on the platform. A recent online listing, however, suggests that we could see more Assassin’s Creed on the go in the future.

The Twitter account, DirectFeedGames, posted an out of context tweet on December 4 stating that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection was coming to Switch. No further clarification was made regarding sources or a potential release window. Direct Feed Games is a leaker that has corroborated reliable info in the past from notable journalists like Andy Robinson from VGC though, skepticism is still healthy to have.

What makes this particular claim more believable is the fact that a Nintendo Switch version of the collection was listed on a French retailer’s website. The Switch version is listed within the PS4 section under the site’s gaming category. This either suggests an error has been made on the backend or this page is being used as a placeholder until the Switch version is officially announced.

The best Assassin's Creed is coming to Switch. That's right; Ezio will soon find his way to the Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/24bkAzmMZF — Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) December 4, 2021

The only Assassin’s Creed games currently playable on Nintendo Switch are Assassin’s Creed 3 and Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, which compiles Assassin’s Creed 4 and Rogue in one package. The potentially upcoming Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio collection includes the entire Ezio trilogy which began with Assassin’s Creed 2.