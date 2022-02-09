Nintendo Switch Sports, a Wii Sports sequel, announced for Switch

Sports return to the Nintendo Switch platform in the Nintendo Switch Sports game, a successor to the popular Wii Sports games released in 2006. The sports games returning to the game will be ones you can choose to play with your friends in local competitive games, or against others in online matches. The announcement was made during the February 9 Nintendo Direct livestream.

There will be six games appearing in Nintendo Switch Sports: volleyball, bowling, soccer, badminton, tennis, and chambara. All sports featured in the game will have online play, giving you the chance to compete against your friends who also have it.

There will be an online test before the official release of this game from February 18 to 20. There, you’ll be able to check out bowling, chambara, and tennis. Each of these games will be available online in random matches. However, you will not be able to play alongside friends during this testing period. When the game releases, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in any online games.

The six games mentioned in the Nintendo Switch will be the first to arrive in the official release on April 29. However, more are on the way, with Golf coming to Nintendo Switch Sports later this year in the fall.