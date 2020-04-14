Nintendo Switch update 10.0.0 allows controller button remapping, transferring data to SD cards

Nintendo Switch has just received a brand new update, bringing the operating system up to version 10.0.0. Here’s what the latest update for Nintendo’s hybrid console is introducing today for all the users.

The most significant introduction is the ability for players to remap controller buttons, so you can have them respond to different actions compared to the original design, should you need so. This feature might come handy in case your controller has issues in detecting certain buttons but most importantly will help people with disabilities of sorts to have an easier experience on the console.

Nintendo Switch will now finally allow transferring data from an SD card to the internal storage, and vice versa, even though with some caveat. Save data transfer had been introduced in update 8.0.0.

The system update is also allowing players to bookmark news, as they might be willing to have a look at some content in the dedicated section but only at a later time.

Also, Nintendo is introducing user profile icons inspired by Animal Crossing, as the game is hugely popular among Switch users and has just wrapped its first in-game event. Now there’s a new section focusing on Play Activity Settings.

Here’s the full changelog:

Added a bookmark feature to News.

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items. A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked.

An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items.

News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked.

Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card.

Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa).

Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.

Added an option to remap the controller buttons.

Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller.

Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors.

Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system.

Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.

This feature is not available for other controllers.

On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite.

Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings.

The options for “Display play activity to:” and “Delete Play Activity” have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings.

Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons.

Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.