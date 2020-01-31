Nintendo’s Switch Online service now has more than 15 million paid subscribers

The online service for Nintendo’s popular console seems to be doing pretty well, if recent numbers are any indication. The gaming juggernaut has revealed that the service currently has more than 15 million paid subscribers.

According to Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, this is 8 million more than at this time last year, which means that roughly 29% of Switch owners subscribe to the service.

While the Switch has been criticized for its lack of fleshed-out online services that you could find on the Xbox One or Playstation 4, but it is still doing just fine. Its pretty cheap price point and the handfuls of NES and SNES games that come with the service are both good reasons why.

You can subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online service for $3.99 a month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 a year.